By Gavin van Marle 13/05/2024

GXO Logistics is a one of a kind. In the pure-play contract logistics operator (PPCLO ? ?Loadstar Premium) sector it’s the Big Kahuna, second in size only to DHL Supply Chain in the wider contract logistics field, and with a deal pedigree that comes from its origins in Brad Jacobs’ M&A-built XPO Logistics.

With the takeover of UK-based Wincanton recently completed, GXO last week released first quarter earnings that barely moved its share price in the immediate aftermath, but that comes ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN