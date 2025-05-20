Picking apart the DHL-Evri UK e-commerce deal
It’s all about scale
(This post was originally published in German in Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung DVZ on 13 May; DVZ and Premium have agreed a partnership according to which selected corporate/supply chain content published by DVZ can be exclusively used by Premium.)
The French provider is one of the fastest-growing pure-play contract logistics operators ever. In an interview with DVZ editor-in-chief Sebastian Reimann, founder and CEO Eric Hémar, and Head of Germany Robin Otto, talk strategy, the effects of US tariffs and takeover ambitions.
DVZ: The logistics ...
Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning
Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers
Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo
South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific
Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division
Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth
Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article