By Gavin van Marle 20/05/2025

(This post was originally published in German in Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung DVZ on 13 May; DVZ and Premium have agreed a partnership according to which selected corporate/supply chain content published by DVZ can be exclusively used by Premium.)

The French provider is one of the fastest-growing pure-play contract logistics operators ever. In an interview with DVZ editor-in-chief Sebastian Reimann, founder and CEO Eric Hémar, and Head of Germany Robin Otto, talk strategy, the effects of US tariffs and takeover ambitions.