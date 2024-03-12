Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Nizar Trigui becomes GXO's first chief technology officer

Nizar-for-Web
By

Contract logistics specialist GXO has appointed Nizar Trigui (above) to the newly created role of chief technology officer.

CEO Malcolm Wilson said: “This new global technology role realises our commitment to provide our customers the cutting-edge competitive advantage they need to exceed their customers’ expectations and grow market share.

“Nizar is more than a technology expert — he’s a true leader, with a track record of building tech-powered organisations. He will immediately add value by bringing his extensive technology and leadership experience to our highly automated operations and level-up our future technology deployment plans for blue-chip customers around the world.”

Prior to joining GXO, Mr Trigui was CEO of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, which he joined in 2017 as CTO for the Americas. Prior to that, he served as CTO for Dura Automotive Systems.

He began his career at Ford Motor Company, where he held positions in product planning, product development and programme management.

