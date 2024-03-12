Nizar Trigui becomes GXO's first chief technology officer

sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO
European digital road freight forwarder sennder has appointed Susanne Schroeter-Crossan (above) as its new chief ...
Contract logistics specialist GXO has appointed Nizar Trigui (above) to the newly created role of chief technology officer.
CEO Malcolm Wilson said: “This new global technology role realises our commitment to provide our customers the cutting-edge competitive advantage they need to exceed their customers’ expectations and grow market share.
“Nizar is more than a technology expert — he’s a true leader, with a track record of building tech-powered organisations. He will immediately add value by bringing his extensive technology and leadership experience to our highly automated operations and level-up our future technology deployment plans for blue-chip customers around the world.”
Prior to joining GXO, Mr Trigui was CEO of Bridgestone Mobility Solutions, which he joined in 2017 as CTO for the Americas. Prior to that, he served as CTO for Dura Automotive Systems.
He began his career at Ford Motor Company, where he held positions in product planning, product development and programme management.
DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers
TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders
Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks
Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers
TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals
Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'
Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease
'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction
Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel
TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper
E-commerce traffic surge raises airfreight capacity concerns
Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article