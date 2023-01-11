Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News Podcast | January 2023 | Reading this year's freight market as China abandons zero-Covid policy

News_podcast_editorial_ page_ image
By

Chinese New Year traditionally sees a spike in air and ocean demand – and freight rates – ahead of factory closures for the holidays, which start on 22 January. But will tradition mean a thing in this inflation-ridden start to the year? How long will factories stay closed? And what does the unwinding of China’s zero-Covid policy mean for manufacturers, international travel, air cargo and shipping supply chains in the coming weeks and the year ahead?

Host Mike King and his guests also explain what air freight markets are doing ahead of Chinese New Year and look at the outlook for ocean freight rates after the spot market collapse of 2022.

Guests:

Steve Saxon, partner, McKinsey & Company

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

Neel Jones Shah, EVP of air strategy and carrier development, Flexport

Episode in more detail:

China opens for business; Covid let rip (1.28)

Chinese carriers ready to fly (8.34)

China + 1 (11.32)

A CNY boost for air cargo demand? (14.10)

How long will factories stay closed (16.00)

Air cargo supply-demand (17.57)

US demand (22.15)

Shipping freight rate analysis (25.00)

GRI failures (27.40)

More blanks to come (30.11)

Carrier gloom forecast (30.11)

 

Sign-up HERE to receive each episode of The Loadstar Podcast straight into your inbox for FREE

(Alternatively, subscribe on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast)

Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions

Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates

 

Credits: created, edited and produced by Mike King

Mike can be contacted at mike[email protected]

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport McKinsey The Loadstar Podcast Xeneta Amazon Amazon Integrated Logistics M&A radar Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia

    ‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market

    New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld

    Jason Berry quits Air Canada Cargo – just as it gets interesting

    Shipping lines put growth ambitions on hold and look to defer newbuilds

    CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)

    'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules

    Be wary of forwarders offering insurance, warns shipper in Flexport case

    Maersk management restructure sees 10 'leaders' join executive team

    Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans

    Carrier hopes for a demand surge rest on summer peak season

    SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%

    Airfreight rates in the doldrums as carriers look to set their BSA tariffs

    Super-bonuses again from Taiwan liners – but they may be the last for a while

    All eyes on DSV – the year to deal

    Etihad's David Kerr to help UK fledgling freighter carrier take off