Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand
Maersk is leading the way in laying-up surplus tonnage while demand remains weak across the ...
With Q1 23 closing soon enough to be forgotten by the end of next week already (wow!), our Magic Four – DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne + Nagel – all deserve a quick word of appraisal after a six-month aggregate performance…
… that comfortably beat the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA), a trustworthy performance benchmark cross-continents, since our ’Catching falling knives’ insight on 23 September.
Say you also followed our take on DSV post-2022 numbers, for instance, you may have taken some profit ...
Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'
West coast ports suffering as US container imports plunge by 37%
Cost-cutting FedEx Express to retire MD-11s for B767s and 777s
WestJet will 'disrupt' Canada with three 737Fs, but rivals aren't scared
Carriers turn their gaze back to scrubbers as voyage results tumble
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
Billund sees launch of Maersk Air China link – 'a start-up on steroids'
CMA CGM eyes car-carrier market boom as liners are ready to invest
Dachser's M&A in air and ocean freight – how serious is that?
End-of-year cargo surge adds to operational challenges at JNPT
Comment on this article