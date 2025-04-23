Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Mercado Libre set to continue its Latin America ecommerce surge

dreamstime_s_232768573
By

Mercado Libre, a leading Latin American ecommerce platform, is betting on further rampant growth.

On the heels of record results last year, it plans to invest $13.2bn this year – 36% more than it spent on expansion in the region last year.

With a presence in 18 countries, the company often regarded as Latin America’s answer to Amazon posted a 38% rise in revenue, to $21bn, for 2024 on merchandise sales worth $51.5bn on its platform.

Marcado Envios, its logistics arm, handled 1.8bn ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ecommerce Latin America Mercado Libre Mexico

    Most read news

    Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers

    Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports

    Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings

    FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis

    Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers

    New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco

    Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period

    Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India

    DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers

    Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports

    USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

    YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion

    Seko Logistics names Gordon Branov new CEO following recapitalisation

    IATA air cargo symposium just a blast from the past – 'a real lack of innovation'

    QR, IAG, MAS announce air cargo partnership – but are conditions right?

    American shrimpers welcome plan to 'make seafood great again'