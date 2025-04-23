By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 23/04/2025

Mercado Libre, a leading Latin American ecommerce platform, is betting on further rampant growth.

On the heels of record results last year, it plans to invest $13.2bn this year – 36% more than it spent on expansion in the region last year.

With a presence in 18 countries, the company often regarded as Latin America’s answer to Amazon posted a 38% rise in revenue, to $21bn, for 2024 on merchandise sales worth $51.5bn on its platform.

Marcado Envios, its logistics arm, handled 1.8bn ...

