'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
Mercado Libre, a leading Latin American ecommerce platform, is betting on further rampant growth.
On the heels of record results last year, it plans to invest $13.2bn this year – 36% more than it spent on expansion in the region last year.
With a presence in 18 countries, the company often regarded as Latin America’s answer to Amazon posted a 38% rise in revenue, to $21bn, for 2024 on merchandise sales worth $51.5bn on its platform.
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Why ROI is driving a shift to smart reefer containers
New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco
Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
DHL Express suspends non-de minimis B2C parcels to US consumers
Uncertainty over US tariffs sparks interest in bonded warehouses for imports
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
YM Mobility: report blames thermal runaway for reefer explosion
