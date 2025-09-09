Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Maersk looks for new UK/Ireland MD after Gary Jeffreys steps down

Gary Jeffreys_Photo
By

Maersk is on the hunt for a new managing director for its UK and Ireland region, after Gary Jeffreys (pictured) departed.

“Gary left Maersk early September,” a carrier spokesman confirmed to The Loadstar. “Guillaume Sauzedde, our Europe head of Logistics & Services product, will serve as the ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk Off the merry-go-round UK