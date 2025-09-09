Maersk looks for new UK/Ireland MD after Gary Jeffreys steps down

Ocean party over? Intra-Asia carriers will have last laugh
It stands to reason
Maersk is on the hunt for a new managing director for its UK and Ireland region, after Gary Jeffreys (pictured) departed.
“Gary left Maersk early September,” a carrier spokesman confirmed to The Loadstar. “Guillaume Sauzedde, our Europe head of Logistics & Services product, will serve as the ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article