By Alison Koo 29/01/2025

A Maersk-operated containership which suffered engine failure while crossing the Pacific Ocean a fortnight ago is still under repair.

Maersk deploys the vessel on its AC3 Far East-South America West Coast service, and it was sailing from San Antonio, Chile, to Nansha, China, when it broke down.

Claims specialist Barbuss, which is working on the incident, said the ship was now in Micronesia’s exclusive zone.

A Maersk spokesperson told The Loadstar the vessel’s crew reported engine trouble on 13 January.

He added: “The vessel is undergoing repairs, which are estimated to conclude over the next few days. Additional measures and resources are in place to enable the vessel to resume her voyage.

“Meanwhile, the vessel owner has confirmed that all onboard reefer containers are plugged in and powered. We are maintaining close communication with the owner to track the status and are keeping affected customers updated on the progress.”

The 2015-built 9,962 teu Maersk Saltero is a sister ship to the Dali, which knocked down the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in March 2024.

S&P Global data shows Maersk Saltero is owned by Argosy Pte, which is apparently affiliated to Dali owner Grace Ocean and both ships are also technically managed by Synergy Maritime.

Barbuss noted in a LinkedIn post that the delayed voyage could mean losses for Chilean fruit exporters that have cherries loaded in reefers on Maersk Saltero. It departed San Antonio on 27 December, and should have arrived in Nansha by 15 January.

Barbuss said: “This breakdown has significantly delayed the shipment, jeopardising the timely delivery of the cherries before the lunar new year, and causing economic concerns for Chilean exporters.”