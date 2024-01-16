HHLA shareholder deadline on MSC and City of Hamburg takeover bid
Efforts by MSC and the City of Hamburg to take control of HHLA seem to ...
Freighter conversion company EFW has defended its work after multiple cracks found in similar locations on A321Fs operated by Lufthansa Cargo saw two of the aircraft grounded last week.
EFW, responsible for their conversion, announced yesterday that the affected aircraft would return to operation after scheduled maintenance, which it said was “not related to the crack findings”.
Single line cracks were found on a shear plate in the aircraft rear floor structures. Repairs will be complete within the next few days.
EFW said this was “the first two A321P2F cases reported concerning such a finding”.
CEO Jordi Boto said: “Our aircraft are safe, there is currently no indication that the damage is related to the P2F modification.
“The detailed loads analyses have, meanwhile, shown that the A321 P2F certified mechanical loads are similar, or even lower, compared with the passenger aircraft results.”
EFW added: “Such damage like in the Lufthansa Cargo aircraft is known and is nothing unusual for mid-age A321 aircraft.”
It said it had standard repair schemes in place, “carried out as per structural repair manual as a routine”.
Lufthansa had only recently expanded its network of A321 freighters, announcing a fourth in December. Across the four, the carrier serves 18 destinations in the short- and medium-haul network with more than 32 weekly flights.
It has not been made public which routes have been affected by half of Lufthansa’s A321 fleet being taken temporarily out of service.
One of the affected aircraft, D-AEUI, had a round-trip flight scheduled for 10 January from Frankfurt, stopping at Madrid and Casablanca, which was cancelled.
Meanwhile, Lufthansa told The Loadstar it was also experiencing weather-related difficulties.
It said: “Due to the poor weather conditions throughout Germany, flight schedules are expected to be restricted on 17 and 18 January across the entire Lufthansa flight schedule, to and from Frankfurt and Munich.”
Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs
Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo
Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'
Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week
Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year
Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack
Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays
Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk
West coast ports brace for new import surge – 'but they can cope this time'
Tough times for logistics tech players forced to cut staff numbers
Liner oversupply problem being masked by Suez Canal diversions
North Europe ports face capacity crunch as carriers race for berths
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article