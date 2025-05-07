By Alexander Whiteman 07/05/2025

Lufthansa Cargo has suspended its services into Ben Gurion Airport, following rocket attacks against Israel’s main airfreight gateway at the weekend.

The German flag-carrier was one of at least 17 airlines to sever is operations into the Tel Aviv airport after Iran-backed, Yemen-based Houthi rebels fired a missile that injured eight and threatened a blockade of Israeli airspace on Sunday.

A spokesperson told The Loadstar: “Due to the current situation, Lufthansa Cargo has decided to suspend ...

