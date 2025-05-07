Israeli key air cargo gateway hit by missile attack, and Houthis warn of more
Airlines have suspended services into Israel’s key gateway of Ben Gurion, after a missile attack ...
Lufthansa Cargo has suspended its services into Ben Gurion Airport, following rocket attacks against Israel’s main airfreight gateway at the weekend.
The German flag-carrier was one of at least 17 airlines to sever is operations into the Tel Aviv airport after Iran-backed, Yemen-based Houthi rebels fired a missile that injured eight and threatened a blockade of Israeli airspace on Sunday.
A spokesperson told The Loadstar: “Due to the current situation, Lufthansa Cargo has decided to suspend ...
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends
Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article