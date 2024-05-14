Lufthansa Cargo adds Monterrey to freighter flight schedule

By LoadstarEditorial 14/05/2024

First European cargo airline to connect Europe with Monterrey

Further attractive destinations with belly connections to North America

New belly destinations from Munich

Starting today, customers of Lufthansa Cargo can book their freight from Frankfurt to the Mexican city of Monterrey. From 03 June 2024, the logistics expert will offer a connection from its home hub to the North American city. The entire route goes from Frankfurt to Mexico City (NLU), then onwards to Monterrey International Airport (MTY), and back to Frankfurt. A B777F will operate on the new route every Monday, which should be particularly interesting for automotive suppliers, electronics providers, and customers transporting medical products.

“We are pleased to add Monterrey as a further station to our freighter network for our customers. Connecting the business and industrial city of Monterrey with the European market as the first European cargo airline underscores our strategic growth into new markets and underlines our purpose of Enabling Global Business. With this new addition, Lufthansa Cargo will serve North America with up to 33 freighter frequencies weekly and South America with up to 4 frequencies weekly in addition to the belly flights,” explains Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

Furthermore, Lufthansa Cargo now adds a stop with its B777F freighter in Dubai (DWC) on its way from Shanghai to Frankfurt. The air freight expert will also expand its belly network with further attractive connections to North America this summer. This will include direct connections by Lufthansa Airlines from Frankfurt to Minneapolis and to Raleigh-Durham. Austrian Airlines will fly directly from Vienna to Los Angeles and Boston. Moreover, Discover Airlines will fly from Frankfurt to Anchorage and to Halifax in Canada during the summer. Furthermore, Brussels Airlines will supplement its summer flight schedule with additional connections from Brussels to Nairobi and Kigali. Additionally, the belly network will be expanded with more destinations served by Lufthansa Airlines from Munich: Since the beginning of the summer flight schedule, passenger aircraft have also been operating from the southern German hub to Trondheim in Norway, Nantes in France, Oulu in Finland, and Chișinău in Moldova as well as to the North American metropolises of Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. In total, Lufthansa Cargo customers can avail of up to 7,000 weekly flights of the Lufthansa Group worldwide.