LTL stars Yellow, XPO hammered

By LoadstarEditorial 10/02/2023

In a story headed “Yellow sees tonnage plummet, books Q4 loss”, FreightWaves (FW) reported that less-than-truckload carrier Yellow “ceded more tonnage” during Q4 22 as part of a “companywide overhaul aimed at streamlining costs and driving yields higher”.

FW added:

“Yellow’s (NASDAQ: YELL) tonnage fell 25% year over year (y/y) in the quarter, down 35% on a two-year comparison. That far outpaces peers, most of which reported tonnage declines in the mid- to high-single-digit range for the quarter, with two-year ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN