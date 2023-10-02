Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Ligentia appoints Dan Gill as CEO as founder steps back

dan gill
By

Ligentia has appointed Dan Gill, (pictured), currently chief customer officer, as its new group chief executive, effective immediately.

He will replace the company’s founder Nick Jones, who becomes executive chairman. Incumbent chair Garry Watts becomes non-executive director.

“It has been a great privilege to lead this business over the past 27 years. I have worked with so many committed people from all over the world and I am enormously proud of all the things we have achieved together to improve supply chains for some of the world’s best-known companies,” said Mr Jones.

“Dan has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive innovation and deliver results during his tenure as chief customer officer. I have every confidence that he will lead Ligentia into a bright future.”

The company said that Mr Gill had played “a vital role in enhancing customer relationships, driving innovation and advancing Ligentia’s global presence”.

Mr Gill said: “I am honoured to take on this new challenge as CEO of Ligentia. Nick has laid a remarkable foundation for our company, and I am committed to building upon that. Together with our talented global teams, we will continue to provide world-class data driven supply chain solutions and drive new and better ways of delivering innovation to our customers.”

Equistone Partners Europe invested in Ligentia in 2021. The investors said:  “We have full confidence in Dan Gill’s ability to lead Ligentia to further success. We remain hugely impressed by the clear ambition Dan, Nick and the team have to scale and build a diverse, customer-focused and responsive global supply chain management business.”

