Ligentia appoints Dan Gill as CEO as founder steps back

Saudia Cargo appoints former minister Loay Mashabi as MD
Saudia Cargo has announced the appointment of Loay Mashabi as its managing director, starting on ...
Ligentia has appointed Dan Gill, (pictured), currently chief customer officer, as its new group chief executive, effective immediately.
He will replace the company’s founder Nick Jones, who becomes executive chairman. Incumbent chair Garry Watts becomes non-executive director.
“It has been a great privilege to lead this business over the past 27 years. I have worked with so many committed people from all over the world and I am enormously proud of all the things we have achieved together to improve supply chains for some of the world’s best-known companies,” said Mr Jones.
“Dan has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive innovation and deliver results during his tenure as chief customer officer. I have every confidence that he will lead Ligentia into a bright future.”
The company said that Mr Gill had played “a vital role in enhancing customer relationships, driving innovation and advancing Ligentia’s global presence”.
Mr Gill said: “I am honoured to take on this new challenge as CEO of Ligentia. Nick has laid a remarkable foundation for our company, and I am committed to building upon that. Together with our talented global teams, we will continue to provide world-class data driven supply chain solutions and drive new and better ways of delivering innovation to our customers.”
Equistone Partners Europe invested in Ligentia in 2021. The investors said: “We have full confidence in Dan Gill’s ability to lead Ligentia to further success. We remain hugely impressed by the clear ambition Dan, Nick and the team have to scale and build a diverse, customer-focused and responsive global supply chain management business.”
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees
What do you call 250 DSV-ers in one room?
FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges
Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article