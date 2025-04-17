Leadership and empowerment opportunity for women in shipping

By Alex Lennane 17/04/2025

Women in the shipping sector are being urged to take part in the first Maritime Women’s Leadership and Empowerment training course in Malmo, Sweden, from September to October.

Organised by the IMO and WISTA International, as well as the World Maritime University, the aim is to provide an opportunity for women to expand their expertise.

The course will address “existing barriers and equips participants with advanced strategic management skills. It fosters confidence, self-awareness and professional growth, while promoting knowledge-sharing, networking and collaboration ...

