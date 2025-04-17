Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Leadership and empowerment opportunity for women in shipping

women in ship imo
Photo: IMO
By

Women in the shipping sector are being urged to take part in the first Maritime Women’s Leadership and Empowerment training course in Malmo, Sweden, from September to October.

Organised by the IMO and WISTA International, as well as the World Maritime University, the aim is to provide an opportunity for women to expand their expertise.

The course will address “existing barriers and equips participants with advanced strategic management skills. It fosters confidence, self-awareness and professional growth, while promoting knowledge-sharing, networking and collaboration ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    IMO WISTA women at sea

    Most read news

    'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'

    New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover

    Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings

    Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause

    Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season

    Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn

    Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long

    De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators

    Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers

    'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts

    Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'

    White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific

    Marginal gains on east-west ocean container routes in a challenging week

    Hongkong Post suspends services to 'unreasonable' and 'bullying' US

    China orders airlines to halt Boeing deliveries

    Nuclear-powered containerships may be hitting the water sooner than we think