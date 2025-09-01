Shippers should expect last-minute blanked sailings as Golden Week looms
Shippers have been warned to prepare for last-minute capacity reductions ahead of October’s Chinese Golden ...
More surcharges on fuel could hike freight rates to levels only seen during the pandemic, warned Sea-Intelligence today, as carriers announced increased Q4 levies.
Maersk today announced its updated Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF) surcharge, using Platts’ fuel price index for 0.5% sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) ...
