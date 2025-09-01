Receive FREE Newsletter
Rising bunker costs may drive ocean rates to pandemic heights

dreamstime_s_149816317
ID 149816317 @ Michele Ursi | Dreamstime.com
By

More surcharges on fuel could hike freight rates to levels only seen during the pandemic, warned Sea-Intelligence today, as carriers announced increased Q4 levies.  

Maersk today announced its updated Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF) surcharge, using Platts’ fuel price index for 0.5% sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) ...

    Bunker Adjustment Factor Surcharge (BAF) Fuel surcharges IMO Ocean freight rates Sea Intelligence Sea-Intellignce Xeneta