Kuehne+Nagel to acquire Canada-based customs broker Farrow

M&A and away as Kuehne stays ahead of DSV
Bolt-on, out of the blue
PRESS RELEASE
With the announcement of the acquisition of Farrow, a well-reputed Canada-based customs broker, Kuehne+Nagel takes a step forward in its Roadmap 2026 growth ambitions. The acquisition complements Kuehne+Nagel’s offering for companies that increasingly rely on customs clearance services and supports the growing demand in an environment of increasingly complex international trade regulations.
Headquartered in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, Farrow’s outstanding service is rooted in a 112-year heritage and is supported by 830 employees in 41 locations across Canada and the USA. In 2022, Farrow managed over 1.5 million customs entries.
The acquisition of Farrow will be immediately earnings-accretive and will expand the company’s customs capabilities in a complementary way, especially at the Canadian and Mexican borders of the USA.
“With Farrow, we acquire a leading, diversified customs brokerage and logistics company that brings with it a proven track record of success, a growth-oriented mindset, and significant business scalability,” said Hansjörg Rodi, Member of the Management Board, responsible for Road Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG. “The acquisition of Farrow greatly accelerates Kuehne+Nagel’s growth ambitions in the customs market and is a compelling, strategic fit, expanding our offering of value-added solutions.”
Rick Farrow, Chairman, Farrow added, “We are excited to take our successful long-time, family-owned business to the next level and welcome the opportunity to be part of one of the world’s leading logistic companies. This allows us to combine our extensive expertise in customs brokerage with the capabilities and global reach of Kuehne+Nagel, allowing us to provide extraordinary supply chain solutions for our customers, as well as, creating new opportunities for career growth for our colleagues.”
Completion of the transaction is expected during the first quarter of 2024. The acquisition is subject to approval from regulatory authorities and customary closing conditions. Upon close, Farrow will become a fully owned subsidiary of Kuehne+Nagel.
Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation
SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode
Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial
Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers
Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives
OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil
Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?
MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal
'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship
News Podcast | Nov 2023 | TIACA controversy, peak season and what next for air cargo
MSC extends deadline on HHLA share offer in move for more control
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article