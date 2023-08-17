By Alessandro Pasetti 17/08/2023

It was in March – oh wow, time flies! – when Premium wrote: ’Kuehne has bigger fish to fry in Singapore than new West Africa cluster’.

In those days we argued that the forwarder “may be slowly preparing for the succession of Otto Schacht (born in 1959), EVP sea logistics and member of the management board of nine”.

And that, with hindsight, was a very cool win, but it was Singapore, and still is, that drives most of the action people-wise, if you ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN