By Alessandro Pasetti 03/03/2023

Prime Swiss forwarder Kuehne+Nagel (K+N) announced today before the stock market opened it has “further strengthened” its Africa footprint with a new West Africa cluster.

So what? Well.

Alexandre Muratore was appointed as managing director of West Africa, while Bradley Francis replaced Muratore as managing director of Qatar*.

(*Scroll to the bottom, then return here.)

Copy that.

Two K+N veterans – testifying to a firm looking for internal options rather than outsiders for key assignments – were lined up, the changes “reflecting Kuehne+Nagel’s business growth and success ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN