Kuehne + Nagel now an airfreight market leader, but had a poor Q4
Kuehne + Nagel secured its position as a market leader in air freight with its ...
Prime Swiss forwarder Kuehne+Nagel (K+N) announced today before the stock market opened it has “further strengthened” its Africa footprint with a new West Africa cluster.
So what? Well.
Alexandre Muratore was appointed as managing director of West Africa, while Bradley Francis replaced Muratore as managing director of Qatar*.
(*Scroll to the bottom, then return here.)
Copy that.
Two K+N veterans – testifying to a firm looking for internal options rather than outsiders for key assignments – were lined up, the changes “reflecting Kuehne+Nagel’s business growth and success ...
Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist
Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'
Li-ion batteries pose a risk to freight ro-ro services
Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts
Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries
'Cap-in-hand' carriers face shipper anger after the tables turn
Kuehne + Nagel now an airfreight market leader, but had a poor Q4
Capacity crunch mark two a possibility, says MSC chief Toft
Globalisation is over – 'slowbalisation' is the new reality
Comment on this article