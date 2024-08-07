By LoadstarEditorial 07/08/2024

Körber and KKR announce the strategic acquisition of MercuryGate to strengthen their supply chain software business

The acquisition is a strategic move that extends Körbern solutions, delivering increased flexibility, scalability and resiliency to customers.

August 06, 2024 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time

HAMBURG, Germany & MINNEAPOLIS & CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Körber Supply Chain Software, a joint venture between Körber AG and KKR, and leader in end-to-end supply chain software solutions, signed a binding agreement to acquire MercuryGate International Inc., a leading provider of transportation management systems (TMS). MercuryGate is known for its strong capabilities in multimodal optimization and execution, as well as its expertise and capabilities in driving rapid implementation and time to value. The acquisition is a strategic move that extends Körber Supply Chain Software’s capabilities in delivering a comprehensive, innovative, adaptable and scalable supply chain execution portfolio.

