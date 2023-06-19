Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Kerry Launches global LCL solutions from Asia to multiple destinations worldwide

Hong Kong, Monday 19th June 2023Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’, ‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) announces the launch of a global less-than-container load (LCL) programme to offer weekly direct LCL services from key Asian gateways to multiple country destinations across the globe. The new offerings will leverage on KLN’s solid presence and extensive ground support in Asia to provide customers with increased cost efficiency and dedicated customer care from Container Freight Station (CFS) to CFS for cargoes of any size.

With the new weekly scheduled LCL services, suitable for all industries, KLN caters to more than 2,800 corridors worldwide. Leveraging KLN’s established overland network between China and Southeast Asia, KLN provides shipment pick-up across China to be transported through its self-owned or self-managed consolidation hubs in all base ports with complete control on landside haulage cost. KLN also provides value-added services including insurance, fumigation, customs clearance, warehousing as well as cargo tracking through its designated portal.

Vic Cheung, Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “Many companies are facing increasing price pressure as the demand for products remains low post-pandemic. Our dedicated global ocean freight team is maximising the load per container to offer our customers greater flexibility and more cost savings on their shipments, in particular for smaller-volume cargoes. Riding on KLN’s unique market position and extensive gateway coverage in Asia, our dedicated LCL solutions are backed by strong in-house customs clearance capabilities and local support at destination ports, enabling us to meet our customers’ diverse needs.”

