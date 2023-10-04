Keith Sinclair appointed UK industrial projects director at Kerry Logistics

ACS appoints new leadership team for Greater China
Kerry Logistics has appointed Keith Sinclair as its UK industrial projects director.
Mr Sinclair will be tasked with spearheading the freight forwarder’s expansion into the UK energy project market, in a bid to increase its share and meet growing demand.
“Kerry prides itself on expanding its operations strategically to ensure it is in full readiness to support future demand in growing markets,” said Dave Gaughan, MD, Kerry UK.
“Keith brings a wealth of industry experience to our team and, with his extensive industry connections in the oil and gas sector, I am confident he will drive our presence in the developing North Sea energy and renewables market.”
Mr Sinclair has more than 18 years’ experience in the global logistics and forwarding sector, specialising in energy and industrial projects. His new role in Aberdeen expands Kerry’s team of project cargo experts.
“Aberdeen is a key hub in the energy sector, and my new role ensures that clients receive a local service that leverages Kerry’s strong network comprising 500 project specialists around the globe,” he said.
“Our network supports customers from end to end of their supply chains, and I look forward to bringing this service to more customers across Asia, Oceania, the UAE, North America and Europe.”
