Baltimore plans explosive end for collapsed bridge to free trapped box ship
The task force working on the restoration of full access to the port of Baltimore ...
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has made the reporting of containers lost overboard a legal requirement from 1 January 2026.
The IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee, which met at the organisation’s HQ in London last month, has formally adopted the new amendments to its Safety of Life at Sea (Solas) regulations and will require mandatory reporting of all containers lost at sea.
The amendment was welcomed by liner shipping lobby group the World Shipping Council (WSC).
VP of safety & security Lars Kjaer said: “The new regulations, specifically amending Solas Chapter V Regulations 31 and 32, mark a significant advancement in maritime safety and environmental protection.
“By ensuring prompt and detailed reporting of lost and drifting containers, these amendments will enhance navigational safety, facilitate swift response actions and mitigate potential environmental hazards.”
Solas Regulation 31 now states that the master of a ship involved in the loss of containers must immediately and thoroughly report specific details to nearby ships, the nearest coastal state and the vessel’s flag state. The flag state will then pass this information to the IMO via a new module in the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS); and masters of ships that observe drifting containers must report that to nearby ships and the nearest coastal state.
Meanwhile, Regulation 32 covers the way details must be reported, and now states that for containers lost at sea reports must be made as soon as possible, with updates as more information becomes available. A final count of lost containers must be confirmed after a thorough inspection and mandatory details must include the position of the lost containers, the number lost and if any contained dangerous goods. Additional descriptive info is required if possible; and vessel captains are also encouraged to share voluntary details about the cargo, sea conditions, and more.
The WSC has been collecting data on the number of boxes lost overboard annualy, which revealed that every year between 2008 and 2022, an average of 1,566 were lost.
However, there are considerable variations each year. In 2022, the WSC calculated that just 661 boxes had been lost, while in 2013 it was nearly 6,000 – largely due to the sinking of the MOL Comfort, which saw 4,293 containers lost, and the grounding of the MSC Rena, which lost 900 boxes.
Another bad year was 2020, when almost 4,000 boxes were lost – including 1,500 from the One Apus and 750 from the Maersk Essen.
The WSC said the 2023 data on containers lost overboard would be published within the next few weeks.
“The changes to Solas now put in place show the IMO’s commitment to improving maritime safety and environmental stewardship,” it said. “By mandating detailed and timely reporting, as the WSC has been advocating, the maritime community can better tackle the challenges of lost containers, ensuring safer navigation and protecting our oceans.”
Listen to the recent episode of The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast to get a bite-sized recap of last week’s supply chain news:
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Transpac ecommerce freighters on pause as US Customs checks every parcel
Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'
Final four bidders for DB Schenker revealed
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown
Singapore reopens defunct container terminals to tackle vessel bunching
New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force
Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows
Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion
Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
Box rates ease, but 'things may get worse for shippers before they get better'
Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article