By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 24/02/2025

Last week’s International Maritime Organization (IMO) ISWG-GHG 18 meeting left little decided and much still to be discussed at the 83rd edition of the marine environment protection committee (MEPC) in April.

Some 66% of MARPOL Annex VI signatories backed a flat-rate greenhouse gas (GHG) levy, including developing countries and small island developing states (SIDS), Dr Annika Frosch, research fellow of UCL Energy Institute, said.

A UCL colleague, PhD student Marie Fricaudet, said that there was still a way to go, noting that ...

