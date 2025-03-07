Sign up for our FREE newsletter
SM Line containership loses 115 boxes overboard in high winds

storm_58566734© Andrew Bartlett
© Andrew Bartlett
115 containers have been lost after South Korean box ship SM Portland sustained major damage while transiting the Bering Sea enroute for Vancouver.

GCaptain reports that the 4,228-teu SM Line vessel was hit by strong winds, resulting in heavy rolling and the “loss, collapse, and damage” of boxes.

This major loss equates to more than half the total number of boxes lost at sea in 2023, 221, recorded by the World Shipping Council as an all-time ...

