Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Kramek to succeed Butler in WSC top job

WSC - Joe Kramek + John Butler
By

Joe Kramek is set to succeed John Butler as president and chief executive of liner shipping advocacy group The World Shipping Council (WSC).

The WSC announced today that its board had made the appointment, following on the news that Mr Butler would be retiring thus July, who described his tenure as having been a “privilege,” while also expressing support for his successor.

“I am confident that with Joe’s extensive experience and committed leadership, WSC will continue to flourish and develop even further,” said Mr Butler.

Mr Kramek brings a wealth of experience to the hot seat, having served as WSC director of US government relations, and having spent 28 years as a commissioned officer with the US Coast Guard, acting as its chief of Maritime, International, and Environmental Law.

During his time with the Coast Guard, Mr Kramek led the US delegation to the International Maritime Organization’s Legal Committee.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Kramek said: “I am deeply honoured to assume the role of president and chief executive officer at the World Shipping Council, building on the foundation laid by John Butler.

“Together with the dedicated team at WSC, I look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the shipping industry and continue driving positive change.”

Mr Butler has been in the role since 2015, having joined the WSC in 2010 as general counsel, and the two are set to work together before he steps down in the development of a succession plan, with Mr Kramek officially taking on his new role as of 1 August.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    US Senate agrees reform to Shipping Act as more shipper complaints hit lines

    The US Senate yesterday passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act 22 (OSRA 22) and will ...

    Agriculture Transportation Coalition (AgTC) Evergreen Marine Corporation Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Foreign Tire Sales Inc House of representatives International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) National Industrial Transportation League (NITL) Royal White Cement Inc US Senate World Shipping Council (WSC)
    Apr 1, 20220 Comments

    Topics

    World Shipping Council (WSC) Clecat CMA CGM Global Shippers Forum Hamburg Sud Maersk Line MSC US Justice Department’s Antitrust Division

    Most Read

    Urgent call for breakdown of cargo onboard as General Average declared on Dali

    MSC Aries now bound for Iran, and crisis will be 'a catalyst for higher rates'

    Resurgence of Somali pirates creates another 'danger zone' for shipping

    Iranian troops seize MSC box ship while Somali pirates net $5m ransom for bulker

    Flexport is 'back on track' – now it needs to start growing again

    'Slow season' and ocean network stabilisation easing pressure on rates

    Kuehne + Nagel reshuffles the suits – leaks, views, sights

    Bottlenecks and price hikes as airlines now avoid Iran airspace

    Vehicle imports clogging up terminals at European auto ports

    Iran may now pose a threat to multimodal supply chains via Dubai

    US splashes out to grab a slice of the semiconductor manufacturing pie

    Other east coast ports can cope with Baltimore cargo – 'in the short term'

    Ammonia, not methanol, will be the 'green fuel of the future'

    Soaring air freight rates may level out as summer capacity takes off

    Airfreight demand grows but 777F production logjam hobbles capacity

    Adjustors sharpen pencils on rumours Dali owner called General Average