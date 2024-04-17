By Alexander Whiteman 17/04/2024

Joe Kramek is set to succeed John Butler as president and chief executive of liner shipping advocacy group The World Shipping Council (WSC).

The WSC announced today that its board had made the appointment, following on the news that Mr Butler would be retiring thus July, who described his tenure as having been a “privilege,” while also expressing support for his successor.

“I am confident that with Joe’s extensive experience and committed leadership, WSC will continue to flourish and develop even further,” said Mr Butler.

Mr Kramek brings a wealth of experience to the hot seat, having served as WSC director of US government relations, and having spent 28 years as a commissioned officer with the US Coast Guard, acting as its chief of Maritime, International, and Environmental Law.

During his time with the Coast Guard, Mr Kramek led the US delegation to the International Maritime Organization’s Legal Committee.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Kramek said: “I am deeply honoured to assume the role of president and chief executive officer at the World Shipping Council, building on the foundation laid by John Butler.

“Together with the dedicated team at WSC, I look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the shipping industry and continue driving positive change.”

Mr Butler has been in the role since 2015, having joined the WSC in 2010 as general counsel, and the two are set to work together before he steps down in the development of a succession plan, with Mr Kramek officially taking on his new role as of 1 August.