Hongyuan Group partners with cargo.one in a landmark deal to offer its capacity online

Hongyuan Group kick-starts digital distribution by marketing to thousands of freight forwarders globally using cargo.one

Hongyuan Group can now rapidly broaden its reach, achieve an industry-leading digital offering and accelerate its multichannel progress

cargo.one takes a further step in its growth trajectory within Asia Pacific

Beijing | Berlin, April 26, 2023 – Hongyuan Group and cargo.one today announced a partnership that will see Hongyuan capacity available for instant booking on the market leading air cargo marketplace. Hongyuan Group is rapidly becoming an important operator for air cargo services between destinations in China and across Europe and South America. Partnering with the established, go-to marketplace for thousands of active freight forwarders will enable Hongyuan Group to boost sales and gain valuable ground rapidly in its digitalization of sales processes.

With over 20 years of professional cargo logistics service experience, Hongyuan Group is well known to freight forwarders globally for its high-frequency air cargo flights between China, Europe and the United States. In addition to its self-owned capacity resources such as B747-8F and A330-200F, Hongyuan is significantly expanding its available capacity for the coming years to meet future air cargo demand.

For the first time, thousands of freight forwarders will gain real-time digital access to Hongyuan’s routes and rates, with the new choice of instantly bookable offers and confirmation, all within a few minutes. For example, due to its front-loaded aircraft, Hongyuan Group offers forwarders the exciting option of booking up to 6 meter shipments – soon with cargo.one’s digital booking speeds.

Customers using cargo.one also benefit from valuable booking management and collaboration functionality, combined with cargo.one’s renowned expert customer support. The addition of Hongyuan Group capacity reflects cargo.one’s strong diversity of supply options for all important air cargo markets.

Mr. Wen Yi, business representative Hongyuan Group, said, “Since 2018, we have been building up air cargo services with a strong mission to open up the world for freight forwarders. Digital sales is an important step in offering our customers greater convenience and service quality, and cargo.one is the ideal expert partner to enable us to seize maximum potential in all our relevant markets”

Moritz Claussen, Founder and Co-CEO of cargo.one, adds, “We are proud to bolster our clear leadership for digital distribution by becoming Hongyuan Group’s partner of choice for their digital sales efforts. Thousands of freight forwarders using cargo.one will soon benefit from Hongyuan’s strong offerings into Asia. Hongyuan Group can now accelerate its digital sales journey and gain important ground with our established frameworks and digital best practices”.

Digital distribution comprises an important strategic component of Hongyuan Group’s global expansion. cargo.one will deliver the industry’s leading standard for customer-centric digital booking experiences. cargo.one’s team will also support Hongyuan Group through technological and organizational changes needed to maximize digital distribution effects. For example, cargo.one guides airlines towards enhanced sales efficiencies by leveraging compliant data insights in cargo.one360 to optimize its offer quality and win new growth opportunities.

The partnership with Hongyuan Group, its first Chinese carrier, is the latest step in cargo.one’s Asia-Pacific growth trajectory. Over the past year, cargo.one has signed major airline partnerships to deliver greatly increased capacity options across the Asia Pacific region. Soon freight forwarders on cargo.one can book Hongyuan Group capacity to important destinations in China including Shanghai, Beijing and Chengdu.