Virgin Atlantic's gorilla comes home to roost

It's show time: the curtains open on logistics
Bring stamina and trainers
A beautiful bit of marketing from cargo.one and Virgin Atlantic Cargo. At Munich 2019, tech upstart cargo.one did a dashing theft of a gorilla from Virgin’s stand (which rather dwarfed cargo.one’s plot next door). Virgin was a little miffed – but, happily, is the sort of company that can take a joke. It certainly got cargo.one noticed – but perhaps not in a good way. But, as this video shows, cargo.one returned the gorilla at this year’s Munich, as the pair finally did a deal – Virgin is joining the booking platform.
The lesson of the tale, perhaps? Steal from a stand, and it’ll take four years to get the deal you were after…
