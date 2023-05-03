Munich's Transport Logistic 2021 cancelled – online conference takes its place
And another one bites the dust: Transport Logistic, which until today was insisting May’s mega ...
These hallowed pages of Premium, from time to time, mention industry events, trade shows, conferences. One Premium writer often seems to do nothing but network globally; and the events tend to merge into one other. But for those not in the business of freight, the investors and financiers, there is one show you should take note of. If you want to see the animals you play with at large, in their own habitat, then you should be booking a ticket ...
