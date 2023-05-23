Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Flexport: there's no Californian haze here

dreamstime_xs_137790064
© Darren4155 |
By

Transport Logistic, Munich, 2023: “What is the one thing you would ask Flexport?”

Forwarders: “When is the money going to run out?”

So, diligently, Loadstar Premium asked president air & sea, Sanne Manders, how long Flexport has got – if, as CEO Dave Clark said at TPM earlier this year, profitability depends “on which day of the week it is”.

The answer is perhaps not surprising: Flexport’s finances are private, and “there is enough money”.

As well as the fact that profitability is something ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport Transport Logistic 2023

    Most Read

    South Korea expands container shipping links to Russia

    ZIM dividend zeroed due to Q1 net losses of $58m – stock down 17% in early trade

    US container imports plunge as economy and labour take their toll

    Forwarders warn shippers against rates that 'look too good to be true'

    MSC’s megaship newbuilds will be soaked up by slow-steaming

    Ageing inventories defeat shipping lines' GRI plans

    MSC and CMA CGM way ahead in box fleet-building race

    Forwarders are not your enemy, WCA tells shipping lines

    DSV + CH Robinson – thinking out loud

    Containership charter market 'not playing ball', but NOOs are happy

    Shippers on the hunt for supply chain know-how

    Shopify/Deliverr deal won't steer us away from our strategy, says Flexport chief

    FedEx Express pilots vote overwhelmingly for strike over new contract

    China outsourcing China: the biggest threat to box lines

    Global logistics players spot potential in the Indian air cargo market

    UK logistics players call for more detail as more Brexit customs rules loom