Flexport hires ex-Amazon and Uber Freight exec to head its truck brokerage business
Transport Logistic, Munich, 2023: “What is the one thing you would ask Flexport?”
Forwarders: “When is the money going to run out?”
So, diligently, Loadstar Premium asked president air & sea, Sanne Manders, how long Flexport has got – if, as CEO Dave Clark said at TPM earlier this year, profitability depends “on which day of the week it is”.
The answer is perhaps not surprising: Flexport’s finances are private, and “there is enough money”.
As well as the fact that profitability is something ...
