Insider trouble at Virgin Atlantic Cargo

By Alex Lennane 18/03/2024

CargoForwarder has found an interesting story about a “contentious GSA tender” for Virgin Atlantic Cargo. A new GSA, Azure Air Cargo, which was founded in December 2023, is co-owned by Virgin’s head of cargo sales, Steve Buckerfield – who is currently on sabbatical from the airline, while dealing with the tender on behalf of Azure, according to a letter sent to customers by MD Cargo Phil Wardlaw. Worth a read.