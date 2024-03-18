Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Insider trouble at Virgin Atlantic Cargo

virginatlantic
Photo: Virgin Atlantic
By

CargoForwarder has found an interesting story about a “contentious GSA tender” for Virgin Atlantic Cargo. A new GSA, Azure Air Cargo, which was founded in December 2023, is co-owned by Virgin’s head of cargo sales, Steve Buckerfield – who is currently on sabbatical from the airline, while dealing with the tender on behalf of Azure, according to a letter sent to customers by MD Cargo Phil Wardlaw. Worth a read.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    GSA Virgin Atlantic Cargo Accelya Dnata sustainable aviation fuel The freighter game Titan Airways

    Most Read

    Carriers still need another 400,000 teu to maintain services

    CMA CGM commits to no job cuts for a year, following Bolloré deal

    DB Schenker – high bid whisper and... hope

    sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO

    Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits

    Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'

    Stock sinks, losses mount and guidance weighs heavy for Zim

    Rate hikes eclipse Red Sea diversion costs, boosting carrier profits

    Prince Rupert port in new push to win traffic following capacity hike

    Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail

    SeaLead box ship Pinocchio escapes Red Sea missile attack

    Don't be too worried about east coast port shutdown, says top shipper

    Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India

    Singamas looks to container leasing as box sales decline

    UPS promotes Markus Kessler to country cluster manager

    Only piecemeal additions to cargo capacity on China-US flights