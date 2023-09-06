Hapag-Lloyd was prepared to miss out on 'unlikely' HMM buy
“If something like this pops up, you really should look at it,” said Hapag-Lloyd CEO ...
Hapag-Lloyd investors and analysts covering Germany’s leading shipping line can expect to see a new P&L when the carrier’s next quarterly report is published, provisionally due on 9 November.
A Hapag-Lloyd spokesman confirmed to Premium this week that following a series of terminal acquisitions over the past year, as well as its inclusion in a consortium to develop a new greenfield terminal in the Egyptian port of Damietta, the company will launch a separate entity to be called Hapag-Lloyd Terminal Holding. ...
“If something like this pops up, you really should look at it,” said Hapag-Lloyd CEO ...
As any gains from this month’s FAK rate increases disappear and rates fall, major container ...
South Korean authorities have excluded Hapag-Lloyd from the second round of bidding to acquire flagship ...
Persistent low water levels in the Panama Canal are raising questions for cargo owners on ...
The Federation of Korea Maritime Industries (FKMI) and the Busan Port Development Association (BPDA) have ...
MSC may face charges relating to alleged violations of the US Shipping Act following an ...
Ocean carriers appear to have held onto most of their August GRI gains this week ...
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'
Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand
Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row
Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets
DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US
Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article