Adani prepares to plough a further $1.2bn into Vizhinjam transhipment hub

Vizhinjam
Photo: Vizhinjam Port
On the eve of the opening of the first phase of its new Vizhinjam box port, fast-growing Indian container terminal operator Adani is lining up a further $1.2bn investment to develop the second phase of the port, according to Bloomberg.

Vizhinjam was built as a transhipment alternative to the nearby Sri Lankan hub of Colombo, which has been subject to severe congestion since the onset of the Red Sea crisis, and which currently handles some 60% of India’s transshipment cargo. However, The Loadstar reported that Maersk is trialing the port this week with a call from its 8,700 teu San Fernando as carriers look for new alternatives in the region.

