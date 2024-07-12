Adani prepares to plough a further $1.2bn into Vizhinjam transhipment hub

Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call
The heightened terminal capacity pressure at Sri Lanka’s Colombo Port, amid volume spikes from the ...
MAERSK: ON THE RUNWAYR: DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVIDEND HIKEGXO: STANDING OUT ZIM: PAPER LOSSESMAERSK: OH DEARTSLA: TAKING PROFITDSV: PUZZLINGFWRD: SHOOTING UP AMZN: BEZOS SELLS MOREMFT: STAR PERFORMER AT NEW HIGHSBA: DELAYSGXO: STRENGTHENINGDHL: 'MORE UPSIDE THAN DOWNSIDE' DHL: SENTIMENTPEP: DISAPPOINTING GROWTH
MAERSK: ON THE RUNWAYR: DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVIDEND HIKEGXO: STANDING OUT ZIM: PAPER LOSSESMAERSK: OH DEARTSLA: TAKING PROFITDSV: PUZZLINGFWRD: SHOOTING UP AMZN: BEZOS SELLS MOREMFT: STAR PERFORMER AT NEW HIGHSBA: DELAYSGXO: STRENGTHENINGDHL: 'MORE UPSIDE THAN DOWNSIDE' DHL: SENTIMENTPEP: DISAPPOINTING GROWTH
On the eve of the opening of the first phase of its new Vizhinjam box port, fast-growing Indian container terminal operator Adani is lining up a further $1.2bn investment to develop the second phase of the port, according to Bloomberg.
Vizhinjam was built as a transhipment alternative to the nearby Sri Lankan hub of Colombo, which has been subject to severe congestion since the onset of the Red Sea crisis, and which currently handles some 60% of India’s transshipment cargo. However, The Loadstar reported that Maersk is trialing the port this week with a call from its 8,700 teu San Fernando as carriers look for new alternatives in the region.
Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration
Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?
Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks
Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures
Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call
New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season
A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping
Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record
Fledgling biofuel production in the EU under threat from cheap imports
News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone
Fleet upgrade will be a game-changer for IndiGo's busy CarGo unit
Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article