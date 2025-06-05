Receive FREE Newsletter
India-Pakistan trade restrictions a throughput windfall for Colombo Port

dreamstime_xs_177289191
Colombo port © Viktor Karasev
By

The recent India-Pakistan tension, which resulted in bilateral port and trade restrictions, seems to have become a major windfall for Sri Lanka’s Colombo port, which was seeing a steady slowdown in traffic.

Container volumes passing through Colombo terminals strongly rebounded in May, reaching a new high among recent months, according to local industry sources.

Combined volumes hit some 701,000 teu last month, soaring 12.5% month on month, and compares with March’s 647,053 teu.

“This is a sharp increase from the recent trendline, after ...

    Topics

    Bangladesh Colombo India India-Pakistan Pakistan Sri Lanka

