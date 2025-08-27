Receive FREE Newsletter
News / H1 port throughput numbers reveal impact of the Gemini Cooperation

Tanjung Pelepas
Photo: Port of Tanjung Pelepas
The Malaysian port of Tanjung Pelapas recorded the highest volume growth among the world’s 30 largest ports in the first half, cementing its position as the de facto global hub for the Gemini partners.

The facility – a joint-venture between Malaysia’s MMC Corp and Maersk-owned APM ...

