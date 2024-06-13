Sign up for our FREE newsletter
GAC to acquire Quadrant Pacific’s ship agency business

Tauranga, New Zealand, 14 June 2024: GAC Group, a leading provider of shipping, logistics and marine services in the Asia-Pacific market, has entered into an agreement with Quadrant Pacific to acquire its agency business, formerly its network partner in New Zealand. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company’s longstanding presence in the region.

Since its establishment in 2008, GAC New Zealand has operated in partnership with Quadrant Pacific. With this acquisition, GAC New Zealand is set to elevate its operations by directly managing ship agency services at all ports across the country.

“We are excited to take this next step in our journey in New Zealand,” said Scott Henderson, Managing Director for GAC Australia and GAC New Zealand. “Quadrant Pacific has been an invaluable partner over the years, and we appreciate the opportunity to integrate their expertise into our operations. This acquisition aligns with our commitment to delivering top-notch service to our customers across all sectors of the market.”

Director of Quadrant Pacific, Alistair Skingley says: “QPL and GAC have enjoyed a strong relationship, with QPL acting as Agent in New Zealand for GAC for over 16 years. This agreement will allow us to focus on our core business areas of domestic and international shipping, cargo management and logistics, while providing continuity to our customers with the support of one of the largest global agency networks.”

“The acquisition of Quadrant Pacific agency assets in New Zealand underscores GAC’s strategic focus on enhancing our capabilities and presence in markets where customers need us,” says Daniel Nordberg, GAC’s Group Vice President – Asia Pacific & Indian Subcontinent. “This move solidifies our position as a leading provider of comprehensive shipping solutions in the country and the wider Australasia.”

The acquisition will be finalised by 1 July 2024, with integration of agency staff members from Quadrant Pacific into GAC New Zealand’s operations.

Scott adds: “We look forward to welcoming the talented team from Quadrant Pacific and working together to drive success in the market.”

With a wider network and enhanced capabilities, this strategic development bolsters GAC’s ability to provide comprehensive shipping services that meets the evolving needs of its customers.

