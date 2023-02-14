FT: Apple’s manufacturing shift to India hits stumbling blocks

FT: US stocks sink as strong data support further monetary tightening
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports: Global stocks fell on Thursday after better than expected US economic data ...
THE FINANCIAL TIMES reports:
Apple is hitting stumbling blocks in its effort to increase production in India, as the US tech giant faces pressure to cut its manufacturing reliance on China.
The iPhone maker has been sending product designers and engineers from California and China to factories in southern India, to train locals and help establish production, according to four people familiar with the operations.
It comes as Apple attempts to unwind its dependence on a China-centred supply chain strategy, following ...
Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M
India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports
Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead
Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines
Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet
Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo
Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom
The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief
Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards
Iskenderun port fire under control, but earthquake death toll rises
First-hand: Mærsk’s integrated logistics strategy in motion
HMM creates digital system to track and move empty containers
Comment on this article