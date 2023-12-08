Forwarding veteran Robert Reiter is DHL GF's new CEO in the US

By Gavin van Marle 08/12/2023

DHL Global Forwarding has appointed freight forwarding veteran Robert Reiter (above) as its new chief executive for the United States.

Mr Reiter has spent the past two decades in Asia, the last six working for DB Schenker, where he was most recently its chief commercial officer for the Asia-Pacific region.

That followed some 17 years at Panalpina, where he held a variety of positions, culminating as head of ocean freight for its Asia-Pacific until its takeover by DSV. He first joined Kuehne + Nagel as an apprentice in 1990/

“We are thrilled to welcome Robert Reiter to our team,” said Tim Robertson, chief executive, DHL Global Forwarding Americas.

“He brings a successful track record of applying new technologies, services and ideas to improve the logistics chains of customers in the most efficient and sustainable way. His extensive knowledge and expertise within our industry make him an excellent choice for this important leadership position.”

Mr Reiter said: “I look forward to working closely with my colleagues across the United States and our international network as we continue driving growth and innovation throughout our business and put our customers’ success at the centre of everything we do,” he added.

In his new role he will be responsible for leading more than 3,500 employees across 39 operating stations.