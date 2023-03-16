Fiscal Q3 23: FedEx surges on strong earnings

By LoadstarEditorial 16/03/2023

FedEx reported fiscal Q3 numbers after the US market closed.

As it pushes to cut costs, earnings were well ahead of expectations. According to Seeking Alpha estimates, Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.41 were $0.67 higher than expected, while quarterly sales were weaker.

FedEx upped its earnings forecast for the fiscal year, and now expects:

– Earnings per diluted share of $13.80 to $14.40 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments, compared to the prior forecast of $12.50 to $13.50 per diluted share;

– Earnings per diluted ...

