Fiscal Q3 23: FedEx surges on strong earnings

Rivals set out to woo UPS customers as fears of a strike grow
The vultures are circling over the looming contract negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters union. Competitors ...
FedEx reported fiscal Q3 numbers after the US market closed.
As it pushes to cut costs, earnings were well ahead of expectations. According to Seeking Alpha estimates, Q3 Non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.41 were $0.67 higher than expected, while quarterly sales were weaker.
FedEx upped its earnings forecast for the fiscal year, and now expects:
– Earnings per diluted share of $13.80 to $14.40 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments, compared to the prior forecast of $12.50 to $13.50 per diluted share;
– Earnings per diluted ...
Atlas Air takeover stumbles as US authorities take a closer look
More bad news for carriers hoping rates decline has bottomed-out
Expeditors sues long-term client for unpaid $20m in row over invoices
Near-collision in Panama Canal shows 'an accident is waiting to happen'
Carriers should revamp networks rather than blank services as demand drains
Rivals set out to woo UPS customers as fears of a strike grow
Contract rates the key to liner stability, as spot prices continue to fall
2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage
Infrastructure upgrade sparks cargo logjam at Nhava Sheva
Drop 'DB' and 'DP'. Call it 'DHL Schenker'. Sounds cool, huh?
Freightos fairytale earnings call. Are you sitting comfortably, children?
Airfreight rate relief for shippers, or are things going to 'turn nasty'?
Comment on this article