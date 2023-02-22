DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors
No longer flying high – or just flying no longer!
CEO and founder of WiseTech Richard White (pictured below) was fairly relaxed at the end of a busy day in which the firm he has led for almost three decades reported strong fiscal H1 23 numbers.
(The full investor pack is here; strategy, rather than numbers, is our focus today.)
I speculatively assume he wasn’t quite so relaxed recently when he met with Kuehne + Nagel in Switzerland to discuss WiseTech’s vibrant proposition, in the light of the Swiss forwarder’s traditionally recalcitrant ...
Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit
Heavy weather for carriers as rates for new contracts near parity with spot
Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger
Foreign ships at Chittagong delayed as Bangladeshi lines eye their cargo
Asiana Airlines takeover just talk, says cautious HMM chief
Cathay's new sea-air cargo handling solution will save time and costs
NS freight train derailment 'a wake-up call' for tougher safety rules
Common truck booking platform at LA/LB may help stop cargo leakage
Shortage of SAF may hold back air cargo growth
NOOs batten down the hatches after two years of 'exceptional' earnings
Shipping adoption of e-bills of lading won’t be trouble-free, warns air cargo
