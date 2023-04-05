FedEx announces planned consolidation of operating companies

SA: FedEx due to outline billions in cost savings, ups dividend
PRESS RELEASE
New operating structure will create even greater flexibility, efficiency, and intelligence to unlock value for customers, team members, and stockholders
Company hosts DRIVE Investor Event to provide further detail on progress toward $4 billion in benefits from transformation
Announces 10% dividend increase
April 05, 2023 06:25 AM
MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 5, 2023 — FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is announcing today at its DRIVE Investor Event that it will consolidate its operating ...
