Ex-DHL GF chief Thomas Nieszner joins SGL board

Scan Global Logistics (SGL) is maintaining its strategy of seeking out top executives for its board with the appointment of Thomas Nieszner, former CEO of DHL Global Forwarding.
It recently appointed Nils Smedegaard Andersen, former head of Maersk, as its chair.
Mr Nieszner has over 25 years of industry experience. For seven years, he has been a non-executive director of Planzer Holding, a Swiss transport and warehouse logistics provider.
Allan Melgaard, SGL global CEO, said” “I am thrilled to be able to attract board members of such calibre as Thomas. We need to be both supported and challenged by some of the best capacities from the industry. The ability to navigate a complex market environment has never been more important, and Thomas will help us to do just that.’
Mr Nieszner said: “I’m honoured to join Scan Global Logistics. The company’s commitment to delivering customer-centric and entrepreneurial solutions is, by now, a proven operating model. The next part of the journey requires an increased focus on building scale while remaining agile and preserving the unique DNA deeply rooted across the entire SGL organisation.
Further board appointments will follow,SGL added, and said it was looking for “strong organic growth”, as well as a “focused acquisition strategy”, and aims to increase revenues by 70% to $6bn by 2027.
