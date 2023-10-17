Etihad Cargo appoints Soufyan Mouaniss as director west cargo commercial

Ong Kim Pong to succeed Tan Chong Meng as PSA chief executive
PSA announced today that Tan Chong Meng (above) will retire as group chief executive on ...
Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has promoted Soufyan Mouaniss to the role of director west cargo commercial. Mr Mouaniss will lead all commercial activity for the carrier in the West region, including Europe and the Americas. He will be based in Etihad Cargo’s head office in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Mr Mouaniss joined Etihad Cargo in 2019 as general manager Benelux and Nordic region, and most recently was area general manager North and West Europe.
Tim Isik, Etihad Cargo’s vice president commercial, said: “Soufyan has been an influential member of Etihad Cargo’s team and has achieved outstanding success in his previous roles. He has demonstrated his ability to deliver results, reaching financial targets and spearheading organisational growth in his regions. I am confident Soufyan will thrive in this new position and will play a pivotal role in expanding Etihad Cargo’s reach in the West, which is a key region in the carrier’s ambitious expansion plans.”
Commenting on his new role, Mr Mouaniss said: “I am delighted to take on this new challenge at such an exciting time for Etihad Cargo. As the carrier launches new routes and increases frequencies in the region, I look forward to working closely with partners and customers to ensure Etihad Cargo meets delivery promises and remains the air cargo partner of choice.”
Etihad Cargo recently announced the introduction of new routes in Europe as part of its winter schedule and offers additional belly capacity to two new European gateways via four weekly flights to Copenhagen and three flights per week to Düsseldorf. The carrier is also offering increased frequencies to Munich, Rome, Madrid and Milan.
The airline will launch a service to Boston, a fourth US gateway destination, in 2024. Additionally, Etihad Cargo operates four dedicated freighter services per week to Frankfurt, five to Amsterdam, and two to Chicago, supporting the airline’s expansive passenger network with freighter capacity to fully meet the needs of partners and customers.
Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone
DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin
2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes
Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel
Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel
Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood
Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?
Danzas AEI Emirates brand will be lost as DHL GF takes full control
CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals
News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article