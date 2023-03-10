ES: Welcome to post-Brexit Britain where UK firms still come last

UK logistics welcomes the 'end of the Irish Sea border'
UK logistics leaders have welcomed changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol contained in the ‘Windsor ...
Evening Standard reports:
So far, there has been precious little sign of the “Brexit dividend”. We don’t seem to realise that we’ve left the EU and there are gains to be had.
This week has seen a case in point. French company Sodexo has been awarded the contract to make post-Brexit border checks. It beat London-listed Wincanton to run Inland Border Facilities for HM Revenue & Customs.
Wincanton holds the current contract, worth £71 million. The work will now transfer to Sodexo in ...
NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA
Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers
Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly
Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand
New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce
OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in
Cargo piles up as logistics services are hit by Pakistan forex crisis
More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade
Senators call for ban on airlines flying to the US using Russian airspace
Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion
'Show me the money': the right time for Mærsk to ditch Svitzer
