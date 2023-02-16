Echo Global Logistics announces release of new integrated shipper insurance

Warnings of a tough outlook as US trucker numbers show signs of decline
After two years of rapid growth, the number of US trucking operators is set to ...
PRESS RELEASE
This new insurance offering, directly integrated into Echo’s technology, allows clients to receive an extra layer of protection on their shipments, while increasing efficiency and providing faster resolution
CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (“Echo”), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has introduced EchoInsure+, a new, integrated, full-coverage cargo insurance product offered exclusively to Echo clients. Through a partnership with insurance group Falvey, EchoInsure+ is an easy way for clients to access best-in-class protection for their LTL shipments through both EchoShip, Echo’s proprietary online shipping platform, as well as Echo representatives.
“We’re very excited to now offer full value shipment insurance for our clients,” said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. “EchoInsure+ provides the protection our clients deserve at an affordable cost, saving them from financial loss or lengthy claims processes.”
“EchoInsure+ represents an often-requested addition available through our innovative technology, EchoShip, offering unique coverage our clients can rely on,” agreed Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. “As with all of our easy-to-use technology, it is supported by our experts who are available around the clock to meet all of our clients’ transportation needs.”
Key benefits of EchoInsure+ include claims paid in as fast as 10 days, zero deductible up to $10,000, a broad protection plan with fewer exclusions, and full value coverage not limited by specific carrier liability. Without utilizing EchoInsure+, shippers run the risk of assuming financial responsibility past limits set by carriers, facing potential exclusions for loss and damage as a result of external factors or Acts of God, and waiting as long as 120 days for claims resolution. With EchoInsure+, Echo streamlines the process for booking supplemental cargo insurance at the time of load booking, thereby increasing efficiency and, if necessary, providing a smoother claims process with faster resolutions for clients.
Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill
India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports
Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines
MSC joins ship-scrapping spree, but overcapacity still a prospect
Ceva reorg & deal talk galore – 'we are hung out to dry'
Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo
The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief
Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'
Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards
Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen
West coast port contract talks limp on as permanent traffic loss looms
Röhlig Logistics eyes M&A as it looks to grow after a strong 2022
Comment on this article