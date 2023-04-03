OceanX: China's fast tracks; Mærsk grilled (again); MSC rebrands BAL? Never mind
In all its beauty, the world’s engine of consumption, among other Easter eggs
April Fools’ Day was casually pushed back to the second of the month this year.
No, it wasn’t?
Well… ask in our circles what they hoped for.
Trade in Asia and Europe was broadly in positive territory today, 3 April, but the story doing the rounds over the weekend – and flagged here by our editorial team yesterday – has shaken confidence in our sector after value-grabbing strategies, rallies and the like were all promoted by the bulls in recent days.
Today’s headline by ...
B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade
Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist
Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk
Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall
Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action
AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles
Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding
Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban
Shippers reject carriers' opposition to ending anti-trust rules
Yang Ming says shippers taking time to commit to contracts as rates fall
