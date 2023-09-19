DSV and LOGOS invest $200m and set standards at Singapore's DSV Pearl

By LoadstarEditorial 19/09/2023

19 September 2023

Singapore – DSV, a leading global logistics and supply chain service provider, together with LOGOS, a leading Asia Pacific logistics real estate specialist and part of ESR Group, launched the groundbreaking ceremony for their new built-to-suit warehouse facility, DSV Pearl. Spanning 720,000 square feet, this facility is owned and developed by LOGOS and fully dedicated and designed for DSV. Both companies will invest a total of $200 million into the development to set new warehousing standards in automation and sustainability. DSV Pearl is targeted to complete by mid-2025 and will create more than 300 new jobs in the logistics sector once it is up and running.

Officiated by Png Cheong Boon, Chairman of Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), in the presence of key customers and partners of DSV and LOGOS, the groundbreaking ceremony took place on 19 September 2023, which will mark the commencement of groundworks.

Located on Tukang Innovation Drive in the Southwest region of Singapore, DSV Pearl will be DSV’s largest facility in Singapore when completed. Situated next to the Ayer Rajah Expressway, the facility will benefit from convenient access to Singapore’s key infrastructure including Jurong Port, Changi Airport and the upcoming Tuas Megaport. The five-storey ramp up warehouse boasts large floor plate of 136,000 square feet per floor with high ceiling and advanced warehouse automation systems to increase efficiencies in the storage, retrieval and processing of goods.

Png Cheong Boon, Chairman of EDB, said, “The DSV Pearl facility expands Singapore’s suite of advanced warehousing solutions for global businesses across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, retail, consumer goods and tech – enabling them to serve growing regional demand across Southeast Asia. DSV Pearl’s partnerships with Singapore’s vibrant ecosystem of local research institutes, robotics and logistics technology providers will also support advances in automation, productivity and sustainability solutions, thus boosting the operational excellence of our logistics sector.”

One of DSV’s many innovative initiatives are partnerships with Republic Polytechnic on the Distribution Centre Excellence programme to identify areas of improvements in warehouse operations, and with a Singapore-based technology company, GUUD, on last mile delivery carbon emission tracking and reduction.

Guillaume Burette, Executive Vice President, DSV Solutions APAC, said “We are thrilled to break ground on DSV Pearl, one of our newest and most advanced warehouse facility in Asia. Singapore is a key supply chain hub in the region with growing demand for innovative warehousing solutions and DSV is committed to continue expanding our footprint in the country. The facility is set to define new warehousing standards with investments in automation and digitalization as we aim to create more high value jobs within the industry.”

LOGOS’ Co-CEO, Trent Iliffe, said, “We are very pleased to have established a new partnership with DSV to develop their first greenfield built-to-suit facility in Singapore. DSV Pearl is the second investment in our Pan Asia Core+ Venture (PACV), an open-ended flagship private fund ESR Group and LOGOS launched late last year with a focus on investing in sustainable Asia Pacific prime logistics opportunities in response to the continued growth of logistics real estate in this region. This new warehouse and our partnership with DSV is a clear strategic fit for PACV and our business.”

Incorporating sustainability at its core, DSV Pearl is set to be certified LEED Gold and BCA Green Mark Platinum. The warehouse is designed with environmental stewardship in mind – using solar panels to harness renewable energy to power the facility and onsite EV chargers, and smart lighting system to optimize energy consumption, promoting an environment-friendly approach to operations.

Xie Fang, Managing Director, DSV Solutions Singapore, said, “DSV Pearl’s sustainability features are aligned with DSV’s commitment to achieve 50% reduction of absolute emissions by 2050 and contribute positively to Singapore Green Plan 2030.” She added, “we will continue to work closely with EDB and JTC, local institutions and logistics technology solutions providers to develop innovative and sustainable warehousing solutions for customers in various industries in Singapore.”

LOGOS’ Head of Singapore, Chin Yarng, said “As a regional real estate logistics specialist, LOGOS looks forward to leveraging our local and Asia Pacific experience to develop this state-of-the-art modern ramp up facility for DSV. With a shared commitment to sustainability, this new warehouse will target the highest green credentials and help to maintain the highest of standard for logistics warehousing in Singapore.”