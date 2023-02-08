By Nick Savvides 08/02/2023

US rail operator CSX has agreed a deal with two unions to pay sick leave to around 5,000 staff.

Fears of rail strikes had prompted Washington to convene its presidential emergency board last autumn to find a compromise deal, but that agreement was rejected by some unions as it did not cover sick pay.

Yesterday, however, CSX announced it had reached an agreement with the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way, which represents engineering employees, and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen, representing mechanical workers.

Joe Hinrichs, president and CEO at CSX said the company was “committed to listening to our railroaders” and working with the unions to improve staff conditions.

He added: “These agreements demonstrate that commitment, and are a direct result of the collaborative relationship we are working to cultivate with all the unions that represent CSX employees.”