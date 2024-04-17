Sign up for our FREE newsletter
In Memoriam of Jim Foote

Candle
By

PRESS RELEASE

April 17, 2024 – CSX is sad to share the news that Jim Foote, who served as our President and CEO from December 2017 until September 2022, has passed away. Jim’s impact on CSX and the railroad industry at large was significant, spanning over four decades of dedicated service.
 
“Jim’s leadership was instrumental in guiding CSX through a transformational period in our company’s history, advancing CSX to new heights, marked by record operating and financial performance,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX’s current President and CEO. “We are appreciative of Jim’s contributions to the company and the entire railroad industry. The ONE CSX team mourns Jim’s passing and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and all those whose lives were affected by his presence.”
 
Prior to assuming the role of CEO, Jim held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, where he played a pivotal role in aligning CSX’s departments and advancing the operational model pioneered by the late E. Hunter Harrison while also driving important advancements in innovative technologies, and safety enhancements.
 
Jim’s journey in the railroad industry began at the age of 18, reflecting his deep-rooted passion and expertise that guided him through various senior executive roles at Soo Line Railroad, Chicago and North Western Railroad, and Canadian National Railway.

