Yield power: CSX ups dividend, +9% to $0.12 from $0.11

N America railroads see intermodal revenue fall, but CPKCP bucks the trend
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern (CPKCP) has bucked a trend by reporting healthy intermodal revenue, ...
CSX announces today that its board of directors has approved a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend, up from $0.11 to $0.12 per share.
“The new $0.12 quarterly dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024,” it added.
Implied 2024 yield at current price of $37 a share: 1.3%.
While rewarding shareholders, earlier this month it reached agreements “with four additional groups of railroad workers to provide paid sick leave benefits, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the work experience for its employees”.
End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you
Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel
Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours
Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity
Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds
Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'
Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground
Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels
Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics
AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article