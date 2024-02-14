Yield power: CSX ups dividend, +9% to $0.12 from $0.11

By LoadstarEditorial 14/02/2024

CSX announces today that its board of directors has approved a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend, up from $0.11 to $0.12 per share.

“The new $0.12 quarterly dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024,” it added.

Implied 2024 yield at current price of $37 a share: 1.3%.

While rewarding shareholders, earlier this month it reached agreements “with four additional groups of railroad workers to provide paid sick leave benefits, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the work experience for its employees”.