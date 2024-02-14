Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Yield power: CSX ups dividend, +9% to $0.12 from $0.11

CSX Photo 247348292 © Tony Dezenzio Dreamstime.com
Photo: © Tony Dezenzio
By

CSX announces today that its board of directors has approved a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend, up from $0.11 to $0.12 per share.

“The new $0.12 quarterly dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2024,” it added.

Implied 2024 yield at current price of $37 a share: 1.3%.

While rewarding shareholders, earlier this month it reached agreements “with four additional groups of railroad workers to provide paid sick leave benefits, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the work experience for its employees”.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CSX Seeking Alpha

    Most Read

    End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you

    Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel

    Surge in air cargo volumes sees flow into Dubai suspended for 48 hours

    Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity

    Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds

    Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'

    Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground

    Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels

    Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics

    AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions

    Enter 'ONE DSV' controlled by Germany

    Airfreight specialist Jeremy Daniel leaves Flexport after five years 

    Mærsk + Schenker – death of the one-stop shop

    California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses

    Air cargo kept at a low profile as Maersk reports declining revenue