CSX announces Q3 23 results

US authority comes down hard on Norfolk Southern after Ohio derailment
US rail safety culture faces renewed criticism and calls for change after a report from ...
PRESS RELEASE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 19, 2023 – CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced third quarter 2023 operating income of $1.30 billion compared to $1.58 billion in the prior year period. Net earnings of $846 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $1.11 billion, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the same period last year. “
Over the third quarter, our efforts centered on delivering the reliable customer service that has allowed us to remain resilient and successfully maneuver through mixed markets,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer. “Our merchandise business remained solid, and our coal operations delivered strong volume growth. As we approach year-end, we are proud of the cohesive culture taking shape across our ONE CSX team that is helping to drive positive business results, and we are encouraged to see improving sequential trends in some of our key end markets.”
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
Revenue totaled $3.57 billion for the quarter, declining 8% year-over-year as the effects of lower fuel prices, reduced intermodal storage revenue, a decline in export coal benchmark prices, and a decrease in intermodal volumes more than offset the effects of higher merchandise yields and coal volume growth.
Operating income of $1.3 billion decreased 18% compared to the same period in 2022, with an operating ratio of 63.8%. This includes negative impacts of approximately $350 million related to net fuel, storage revenue, and coal prices, partially offset by the favorable impact of $42 million due to out-of-period labor and fringe expenses incurred in the prior year.
Diluted EPS of $0.42 decreased 19% from $0.52 in the prior year.
The full release is here.
Stock below pre-Covid lows at $23.01.
Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking
Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%
X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule
Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?
Struggling Convoy faces claim over fatal accident which casts doubt on business model
M&A mastermind Jens Bjørn Andersen to quit DSV
Idle tonnage passes a million teu as bigger box ships go into lay-up
Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom
Drought and low Amazon water levels prevent liner access to Manaus
ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'
Asian carriers will be hit harder by CBER demise than European peers
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article