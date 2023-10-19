CSX announces Q3 23 results

By LoadstarEditorial 19/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 19, 2023 – CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced third quarter 2023 operating income of $1.30 billion compared to $1.58 billion in the prior year period. Net earnings of $846 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to $1.11 billion, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the same period last year. “

Over the third quarter, our efforts centered on delivering the reliable customer service that has allowed us to remain resilient and successfully maneuver through mixed markets,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer. “Our merchandise business remained solid, and our coal operations delivered strong volume growth. As we approach year-end, we are proud of the cohesive culture taking shape across our ONE CSX team that is helping to drive positive business results, and we are encouraged to see improving sequential trends in some of our key end markets.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue totaled $3.57 billion for the quarter, declining 8% year-over-year as the effects of lower fuel prices, reduced intermodal storage revenue, a decline in export coal benchmark prices, and a decrease in intermodal volumes more than offset the effects of higher merchandise yields and coal volume growth.

Operating income of $1.3 billion decreased 18% compared to the same period in 2022, with an operating ratio of 63.8%. This includes negative impacts of approximately $350 million related to net fuel, storage revenue, and coal prices, partially offset by the favorable impact of $42 million due to out-of-period labor and fringe expenses incurred in the prior year.

Diluted EPS of $0.42 decreased 19% from $0.52 in the prior year.

Stock below pre-Covid lows at $23.01.